Birch Lane

Karratha 3 Drawer Accent Chest

$439.99 $226.99

Buy Now Review It

At Birch Lane

Chests aren't just for keeping your wardrobe tucked away – they also add style to your master suite, a spot to stage a display that's all your own, or even work double-time as a vanity when paired with a mirror. Take this one for example: Crafted from manufactured wood, its frame takes on a clean-lined silhouette with a solid finish. Measuring on the small side at 26'' W x 12'' D x 28'' H, it includes three drawers with mirrored fronts and geometric overlays. Product Details Base Material: Manufactured Wood Top Material: Manufactured Wood Tipover Restraint Device Included: No Assembly Required: Yes Drawers Included Number of Drawers: 3 Purposeful Distressing Coat/Paint Distressing (Paint is purposely rubbed or scraped off for a distressed look.)