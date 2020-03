Naya Rae

Karolina Dress

£260.00

Buy Now Review It

At Naya Rae

Karolina dress features tiny floral prints. It's cut from white cotton in a loose silhouette with an airy blouson sleeves. You will want to live in this dress all summer! fabric – 100% cotton details – charming tiny floral prints ( please note the dress is sold without the white collar ) length - mini designed in London handmade in Ukraine dry clean only Fit true to size Designed to fit loosely Sample size is UK 6