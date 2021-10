Geisha Designs

Karolina Cut-out Maxi Dress

$248.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropolgie

Take the plunge and consider an inversion of the LBD formula: a floor-sweeping, full-coverage stunner defined by its less-is-more, sophisticatedly sultry bodice. Cotton Puffed sleeves Smocked cuffs Deep v-neck Cut-out side details Maxi silhouette Embroidered hem Side zip Dry clean Imported