Stance

Karlee

$9.80

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

Dream of spring in the Stance® Karlee with its allover colorful floral print. , The terry loop construction featured in the forefoot, heel, and toe provides medium cushioning. , Elastic arch support for additional structure. , A seamless toe closure provides a great in-shoe feel. , 46% combed cotton, 29% nylon, 22% polyester, 3% elastane. , Machine wash, tumble dry. , Imported.