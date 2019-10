Boyy

Karl 19 Buckled Leather Tote

$975.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

BOYY's 'Karl' tote became an instant street-style hit, so it's little wonder designers Wannasiri Kongman and Jesse Dorsey continue to reinvent it each season. Updated in 'Basil' green for Fall '19, it's made from smooth leather lined in suede and adorned with a signature oversized gold buckle. Team yours with earthy tones and animal prints.