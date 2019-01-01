A new line completely in nylon for a contemporary and refined look. Karissa will become your best friend: light, fashionable and chic! A line dedicated to all modern feminine globetrotters. Interior features a zippered divider with pocket in the top compartment and elastic cross straps with SmartFix buckles on the bottom compartment. Distinctive metal plate logo with hard enameling. Unique and distinctive luggage charm. Spinner wheels for easy mobility Dual tube pull handle. Exterior side panel features zippered ticket pocket and integrated ID tag. Integrated TSA 3-digit combination lock. Zippered front pocket.Carry-On size and weight allowances vary by airlines. Go to shop.samsonite.com/airline-carry-on-guide for more details. If the bag is overstuffed, it may not be accepted by the airlines Weight: 4.4 lbs.Body Dimensions: 20.0" x 15.7" x 7.9"Overall Dimensions: 21.7" x 15.7" x 7.9"