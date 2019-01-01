Search
Samsonite

Karissa Biz 20" Spinner

$260.00$199.99
At Samsonite
A new line completely in nylon for a contemporary and refined look. Karissa will become your best friend: light, fashionable and chic! A line dedicated to all modern feminine globetrotters. Interior features a zippered divider with pocket in the top compartment and elastic cross straps with SmartFix buckles on the bottom compartment. Distinctive metal plate logo with hard enameling. Unique and distinctive luggage charm. Spinner wheels for easy mobility Dual tube pull handle. Exterior side panel features zippered ticket pocket and integrated ID tag. Integrated TSA 3-digit combination lock. Zippered front pocket.Carry-On size and weight allowances vary by airlines. Go to shop.samsonite.com/airline-carry-on-guide for more details. If the bag is overstuffed, it may not be accepted by the airlines Weight: 4.4 lbs.Body Dimensions: 20.0" x 15.7" x 7.9"Overall Dimensions: 21.7" x 15.7" x 7.9"
