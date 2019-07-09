Search
Products fromShopClothingSkirts
Which We Want

Karina Maxi Skirt

$98.00
At Need Supply
Description Raschel-knit skirt from Which We Want. Bright horizontal stripes on stretchy semi-sheer material. Elasticized waist. Above-the-knee front slit. Attached miniskirt lining. Ankle length. • Viscose Knit • 65% viscose, 35% nylon • Hand wash • Made in China Product ID: WQ06023 Sizing Garment Measurements 12.5" waist 13.5" hip 39.5" front length Measurements taken from size small. Model Measurements Model is in size small. Model is 5'10" | 31" bust | 25" waist | 38" hips Fit Notes Measured flat; high stretch. We recommend taking your regular size. Sizing Notes Small fits like US size 0/2 Medium fits like US size 4/6 Large fits like US size 8 Shipping Free standard domestic shipping. Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200. Free return shipping within the US. Find out more. View Domestic Rates Priority international flat rate of $25. View International Rates
Featured in 2 stories
The 19 Summer Fashion Trends Editors Are Wearing
by Michelle Li
10 Travel Outfits For Your Next Summer Getaway
by Eliza Huber