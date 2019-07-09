Description
Raschel-knit skirt from Which We Want. Bright horizontal stripes on stretchy semi-sheer material. Elasticized waist. Above-the-knee front slit. Attached miniskirt lining. Ankle length.
• Viscose Knit
• 65% viscose, 35% nylon
• Hand wash
• Made in China
Product ID: WQ06023
Sizing
Garment Measurements
12.5" waist
13.5" hip
39.5" front length
Measurements taken from size small.
Model Measurements
Model is in size small.
Model is 5'10" | 31" bust | 25" waist | 38" hips
Fit Notes
Measured flat; high stretch. We recommend taking your regular size.
Sizing Notes
Small fits like US size 0/2
Medium fits like US size 4/6
Large fits like US size 8
Shipping
Free standard domestic shipping.
Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200.
Free return shipping within the US.
Priority international flat rate of $25.
