Kari Gran

Essential Spf 28

$48.00

At Credo

Kari Gran Three Sixty Five SPF 28 This Product is: a physical, broad-spectrum facial sunscreen with SPF 28 Good for: all skin types including dry, mature, sensitive, blemish-prone, combination and normal Why We Love it: Kari Gran Three Sixty Five SPF 28 is designed to be used 365 days of the year — rain or shine. This mineral sunscreen uses non-nano zinc oxide as a barrier to help protect against both UVA rays that can age skin and UVB rays that can burn skin. Formulated with botanical oils, this sunscreen also help hydrate and promote healthy skin.