Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
Nine West
Kares Platform Mary Jane Heels
$109.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nine West
Need a few alternatives?
Nine West
Kares Platform Mary Jane Heels
BUY
$109.00
Nine West
ASOS DESIGN
Polar Chunky High Heeled Mary-jane In Black Patent
BUY
£22.50
£30.00
ASOS
Free People
Ruby Double Strap Platform Mary Janes
BUY
£228.00
Free People
Schutz
Renee Platform Pumps
BUY
$143.00
Neiman Marcus
More from Nine West
Nine West
Ghost Ankle Booties
BUY
$139.00
Nine West
Nine West
Kares Platform Mary Jane Heels
BUY
$109.00
Nine West
Nine West
Henrita Chelsea Platform Booties
BUY
$129.00
Nine West
Nine West
Gracy Lug Sole Loafers
BUY
$89.00
Nine West
More from Heels
Nine West
Kares Platform Mary Jane Heels
BUY
$109.00
Nine West
Reformation
Gemma Lace Up Sandal
BUY
$248.00
Reformation
LoveShackFancy x Sophia Webster
Lilico Sandal
BUY
$720.00
$900.00
loveshackfancy
Schutz
Sinara Knit Sandal
BUY
$74.00
$148.00
Schutz
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted