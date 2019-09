Tome

Karate Pants

NY label Tome offers a chic take on the wide leg silhouette that is everywhere for spring. With bold red and navy stripes down the sides, these have a sporty military vibe. Comfort is always key for this label, and these pants feature pockets at the sides and pleating at the front. Show off the higher waist and wear with a simple white t-shirt and black slides.