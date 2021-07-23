Urban Outfitters

Karaoke Microphone

$30.00

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 52203783; Color Code: 070 Karaoke whenever, wherever with this microphone, featuring a built-in phone holder to pick your song and display the lyrics so you can belt it out. Remix your sound, scan for songs and record your epic performance - this wireless mic does it all. Available exclusively at UO. Features - Built-in phone holder - Wireless - Volume controls - Remix function - Recorder Content + Care - Metal, plastic - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 3”l x 3”w x 9”h