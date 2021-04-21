Tensira

Kapok Mattress Bedroll

C$319.00

Buy Now Review It

At Goodee

Lightweight, slim and ultra-comfortable, this mattress provides a soft overlay that can be easily layered for rest and relaxation. Its hand-spun cotton exterior is complemented by an interior made of 100% kapok, a natural and hypoallergenic fiber that is picked, shelled and filled by hand. Available in a variety of rich, hand-dyed colors, including the brand's signature indigo, Tensira pairs careful craftsmanship with customizable comfort. Recline across several for a more plush feel or opt to use one as a cozy covering as you rest.