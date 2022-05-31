Cotopaxi

Kapai Hip Pack

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

Cotopaxi is a proud Certified B Corporation brand dedicated to meeting high standards for sustainability and social responsibility. Climate Neutral certified brand dedicated to sustainability by measuring, offsetting, and reducing their carbon emissions. Carry all essentials in comfort with Cotopaxi® Kapai Hip Pack. Nylon construction. Large main compartment with a padded, fleece-lined sleeve for a phone or sunglasses. Zippered front accessory pocket with key clip. Ergonomically shaped back panel contours to body. Top grab handle. Imported. This product may have a manufacturer's warranty. Please visit the manufacturer's website or contact us at warranty@support.zappos.com for full manufacturer warranty details. Measurements: Bottom Width: 8 in Depth: 2 in Height: 7 in Strap Length: 41 in Strap Drop: 20 in Weight: 7 oz View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!