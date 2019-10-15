Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Anthropologie
Kantha-stitched Velvet Euro Sham
$58.00
$46.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
This luxurious bedding features a final touch of colorful contrast stitching, which adds an unexpected twist to the relaxed look and feel of matte velvet.
Need a few alternatives?
Alwyn Home
2.5" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper
$139.99
$46.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Anthropologie
Relaxed Cotton-linen Euro Sham
$58.00
$20.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Nest Bedding
Alexander Signature Hybrid Mattress
$1199.00
$999.00
from
Nest Bedding
BUY
Slip
Silk Pillowcase
$85.00
$59.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Lotus Leaning Storage Rack
$118.40
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Barrel-backed Woven Dining Chair
$348.00
$259.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Bentwood Mirror
$58.00
$46.40
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Lars The Llama Table Lamp
$228.00
$182.40
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
Alwyn Home
2.5" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper
$139.99
$46.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Anthropologie
Relaxed Cotton-linen Euro Sham
$58.00
$20.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Brooklinen
Super Plush Move-in Bundle
$199.00
$179.10
from
Brooklinen
BUY
Brooklinen
Super-plush Robe
$98.00
$88.20
from
Brooklinen
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted