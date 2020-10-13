Kantek

Kantek Tablet Stand For Apple Ipad, Ipad Air, Ipad Mini, Galaxy Tab

Weighted swivel base provides excellent support Durable design makes it easy to attach and remove tablet Rotate, angle, and swivel your tablet for optimum viewing in landscape or portrait position Provides easy, hands-free access to your tablet Will fit any tablet whose width OR height measures between 6.6" and 8"; not designed for 8" diagonal tablets Founded in 1982, Kantek has set the standard for personal customer service, superior design and construction, a high degree of flexibility and responsiveness to the marketplace. The Kantek Tablet Stand positions your tablet for easy, hands-free desktop use. You can rotate, angle, and swivel your tablet for optimum viewing in either landscape or portrait position. The stand's weighted swivel base provides excellent security and stability. Its spring bracket adjusts from 6.18 to 7.48-inches to accommodate Apple iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro (All 9.7-Inch, 10.5-Inch, and 11-Inch Sizes), iPad Mini (1, 2, and 3), Kindle Fire 7-Inch (Kindle Fire, HDX7, HD 7), Samsung Galaxy Tab (S, S2, S3), and Galaxy Pro S, which are easy to attach and remove.