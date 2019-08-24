Build your own wand. Learn to code with 70+ creative challenges and games. Make magic on a screen, with a wave, flick, and twirl. Create, share, and play with the Kano community. The Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit is compatible with most iOS, Android or Amazon tablets, Mac and Windows PCs. From the Manufacturer Build a wand Open the box, pull out the pieces, button and board. Follow the book, build your own wand, learn how it works. Connect it to your tablet or computer, and start creating with the Wizarding World. Learn to code 70+ creative challenges show you how.