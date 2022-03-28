Endless Summer

Kalina Midi

$118.00

Style No. 66425026; Color Code: 011 Romantic and effortless, this must-have-midi from our Endless Summer collection features an asymmetrical smocked bodice with cutout detailing and billowy skirt & sleeve design for added shape. Banded puff sleeves Drapey skirt design Pull-on style Endless Summer Whether you live the beach lifestyle year-round or dream of making the great escape, the Endless Summer collection is full of our most effortlessly ethereal styles under the sun. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Length: 53 in Sleeve length: 8.25 in Bust: 30 in