Urban Outfitters

Kaliko Rattan Daybed

$1299.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 57629503; Color Code: 111 Boho-chic daybed crafted from bound rattan with subtly wrapped headboard and footboard for an inviting touch. With a slotted top and tapered legs with metal caps, we recommend our Rohini Daybed Cushion (not included) to make it so comfy! Exclusive to Urban Outfitters. Content + Care - Rattan - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 75.5”l x 30.5”w x 28.5”h - Mattress space dimensions: 76.5”l x 28”w - Leg height: 12” - Clearance: 7.5”h - Weight: 30.6 lbs - Shipping package dimensions: 86.22”l x 31.89”w x 31.89”h - Shipping package weight: 55.4 lbs