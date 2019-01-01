Skip navigation!
Home & Decor
Cards & Stationery
St. Frank
Kaleidoscope Kilim Playing Cards
$14.00
Buy Now
Review It
At St. Frank
Product Information Full set of playing cards. Box and each card is printed with a quality print of the Kaleidoscope Kilim textile. Box measures 2.6" W x 3.6" H x 0.9" D. Playing cards measure 2.5" W x 3.5" H. Shipping & Returns
Featured in 1 story
29 White Elephant Gifts The Won't Want To Give Up
by
Austen Tosone
