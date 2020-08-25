Stila

Kaleidoscope Eye Shadow Duo

$28.00

Stila debuts its cult classic Kitten eye shadow reimagined as a prismatic jewel amongst other multi-chromatic blends. Specially curated for full-tilt versatility, the finely-milled, light-reflecting pigments blend seamlessly to deliver a multitude of prismatic color and dimension. Ultra-soft shadow specially formulated to build, blend and stay put without glitter fall-out. Blend of silica platelets coat the pigments allowing the particles to reflect a multi-dimensional spectrum of light into one seamless look. Stila's special Kaleidoscope micas give off a multitude of prismatic color and dimension without the grittiness of traditional sparkling shadow pigments! Velveteen Dream: prismatic gold, rich russet sienna Classic Cashmere: iconic Kitten shade, warm caramelized taupe SIZE: total net wt. 0.17 oz. / 4.9 g