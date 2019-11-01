LifePlanner™

Kaleidoscope Colorful Softbound Hourly Lifeplanner™

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Erin Condren

The best-selling LifePlanner™ proven to help with organization is now available as a luxe, lay-flat, softbound book! Designed for smooth, seamless planning, it’s ideal for both left-handed and right-handed individuals. This 12-month 2020 planner measures 8” x 10” and features an hourly layout, 12 dated calendars, monthly & daily planning spreads, note pages, productivity pages and so much more. Durable, portable & well-crafted with thick, high-quality paper bound with a reinforced spine and a scratch-resistant, vegan leather cover, this is the perfect planner for streamlined organization on the go! True beauty lies in seeing the same thing just a little bit differently. Our interpretation of the Kaleidoscope is about crystallizing your vision to transform plans into reality. No matter what you see in this design, the stunning neutral & colorful dimensions, accented by pops of sparkling metallic represent neverending possibilities.