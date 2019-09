Mack & Milo

Kaleb 61.5" 1-light Tripod Floor Lamp

$118.99 $76.00

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Brimming with mid-century character, this floor lamp brings both style and brightness to retro and modern ensembles alike. Its base, crafted from wood, strikes an on-trend tripod silhouette with tapered legs that draw the eye to a white fabric drum shade that evenly spreads the glow of a single 6 W maximum bulb throughout your space. Plus, this luminary is compatible with energy-saving LED bulbs, so you can truly customize your decor.