Search
Products fromShopBeautySkin Care
Pacifica

Kale Water Micellar Cleansing Tonic

$12.00
At Pacifica
Fortified with glycolic acid, kale, calendula and grapefruit waters, this powerful tonic helps capture and lift away dirt, oil and impurities without harsh rubbing or over-drying.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Micellar Waters For Better Skin
by Rachel Krause