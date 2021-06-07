Sweet Chef

Kale + Vitamin B Serum Shot

£18.50

A superfood smoothie to plump and replenish while shielding your face from aggressors, Sweet Chef’s Kale + Vitamin B Serum helps to quench dry, thirsty cells as it works to reduce irritation and shield from aggressors. Jam-packed with kale – a leafy ingredient k-ailed as a rich source of vitamins, antioxidants and skin essential nutrients – alongside vitamin B (panthenol) to bring relief from stress and strengthen skin’s defences, this supplements barrier function to lock ‘good stuff’ in and keep bad stuff (like harmful pollution) at bay. The inclusion of cooling aloe barbadensis flower extract (aloe vera) then gives this light, milky elixir is signature ‘slip’ and its plumping, replenishing properties – leaving your face feeling beautifully dewy while putting a ‘spring’ in cells’ steps.