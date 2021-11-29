Sweet Chef

Kale + Vitamin B Serum

$20.00 $10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sweet Chef

Fan of green juice? Now you can use it on your face! The Sweet Chef Kale + Vitamin B Serum Shot is milky essence jam-packed with cult-favorite kale. This crunchy veggie is rich in nutrients and antioxidant properties to hydrate while vitamin B soothes. Bouncy, hydrated skin is always in. KEY INGREDIENTS KALE: This superfood is more than just the latest food craze. It contains a potent dose of nutrients, vitamins and antioxidants that naturally hydrate and calm skin. VITAMIN B: Soothe your stress with vitamin B (aka Panthenol). This calming ingredient supports skin barrier health and infuses it with soothing hydration. ALOE BARBADENSIS FLOWER EXTRACT: A powerful anti-inflammatory booster that soothes and moisturizes dry, irritated skin. View All Ingredients FREE OF: Parabens, Synthetic Dyes, Synthetic Fragrance, and Mineral Oils. Cruelty-free & vegan HOW TO USE: After cleansing and toning, apply serum shot on face with a gentle tapping motion until absorbed. Follow with a moisturizer, if desired and SPF if using in the morning. Can be used everyday and every night. HOW TO RECYCLE: The adorable glass bottle is almost completely recyclable! All components are recyclable except the dropper rim. Before placing the recyclable components in your recycling bin, make sure to remove the label adhered to the bottle, separate each individual part of the dropper, and rinse.