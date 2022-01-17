KraveBeauty

A kind yet effective exfoliator that smooths out texture and fades the look of discoloration to reveal healthier, radiant skin. Powered by 5.25% Glycolic Acid, Kale-Lalu-yAHA farewells excess dead skin cells to let skin welcome plant-powered hydration and soothing. A Brighter, Better Future Since when did exfoliators become less about balancing skin and more about who has the highest acid %? With high acid levels and minimal nutrients, exfoliants are wreaking havoc on your skin’s barrier and microbiome. That’s why we created Kale-Lalu-yAHA, the gentler answer to those questionable options. It’s formulated with a lower acid level to helpfully nudge skin’s natural renewal process while hydrating Hyaluronic Acid and antioxidant-rich leafy greens leave the skin better than they found it. The future—and your skin—are looking better already.