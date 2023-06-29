Youth To The People

The Green Juice Cleanse for Your Face - Youth To The People kale + green tea cleanser is an award-winning daily face wash with cold-pressed antioxidants to remove makeup, prevent buildup in pores, and support balance pH. Cold-Pressed Antioxidants - Kale is antioxidant rich in skin-loving phytonutrients and vitamins C and E, while spinach is a lightweight skin-soother. Green tea superfood is packed with essential fatty acids and antioxidants to combat visible signs of aging. Deep Cleans Without Stripping - The ultimate cleanse to support pH balanced skin without drying or stripping. Best for normal, dry, combination, oily skin types, and those looking for a pore cleanser. Fresh Foaming Gel - Clean, herbaceous scented face wash gel that turns into a foamy lather without sulfates. Use twice daily to prevent buildup in pores. For extra clean pores, combine with a visible pore minimizer like our Kombucha Toner. For a strong makeup remover and extra fresh skin, double cleanse by using after our Superberry Dream Cleansing Balm. PRO-GRADE VEGAN Skincare. Responsibly Made in California. Always Cruelty-Free. No parabens, phthalates, sulfates, phthalates, dimethicone, or mineral oil. Our formula philosophy is a partnership between the latest innovation in skincare technology combined with nutrient-rich superfood plant extracts for glowing skin.