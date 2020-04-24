Succulents Box

Kalanchoe Chocolate Soldier

This listing features our beautiful rooted Kalanchoe Chocolate Soldier or Kalanchoe Tomentosa. 'Chocolate Soldier' is very drought tolerant when established. The velvety leaves are covered with soft tiny hairs that act as a natural shield from hot sunlight. The tips of the yellow/grey-green leaves have slightly raised tooths with rusty brown spots. Kalanchoe Chocolate Soldier has thick stems which become woody with age. It produces small, bell-shaped and yellow green flowers in summer. All of the plants will be shipped bare root.