We The Free

Kaja Vegan Bonded Peacoat

$248.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 63505911; Color Code: 031 The jacket of the season, this so special peacoat is featured in a stunning faux leather fabrication with exaggerated faux fur lining and trim for added dimension. Boxy, oversized fit Button-front closure Side pockets We The Free Heritage inspired and lived-in staples. We The Free is an in-house label. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Gentle Import Measurements for size small Bust: 21.75 in Length: 27.5 in Sleeve Length: 22 in