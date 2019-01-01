Y-3

Kaiwa Sneakers

Representing the future of sportswear, Y-3 creates pieces that combine sport functionality, innovative design, and a laid-back aesthetic. With its midsole protrusions that faintly resembled miniature versions of French artist César’s spontaneous Expansion series, these white leather Kaiwa sneakers from Y-3 feature an almond toe, a lace-up front fastening, an oversized tongue, a logo patch at the tongue, decorative perforations, branded heel counter, a rubber sole and black bubble inserts.