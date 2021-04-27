Mistana

Kailee Kitchen Island With Butcher Block Top

$969.00 $559.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Instantly optimize your kitchen space with this butcher block top kitchen island. Crafted of solid wood, this kitchen island strikes a clean-lined rectangular silhouette on four chunky square legs. Two slatted lower shelves provide perfect platforms for storing everything from pots and pans to glassware and stacked china, while two drawers are perfect for stowing away smaller accessories. Measuring 36" H x 48" W x 24" D overall, this kitchen island arrives unfinished and ready to stain and seal to your own personal taste.