Swoon

Kaiden Modern Mango Wood Natural Dining Table

£499.00 £349.99

Buy Now Review It

At eBay

Being a master chef, food blogger or social butterfly means nothing without the Kaiden in your home. That's because it's pretty much the key piece of the puzzle, with its fine tapered legs and contrasting brass support bar - which, as well as being functional, is an incredibly elegant detail. This rectangular dining table is a contemporary, slick take on a traditional Scandinavian design - hence the extensive solid wood. All you need now is some glazed dinnerware and a bunch of pals to share the feast.