Kaia X Zara Coated Jeans

$89.90

CONTENTS AND CARE JOIN LIFE Care for fiber & water: at least 20% recycled cotton. We use the Join Life label for items that have been produced using technologies and raw materials that help us reduce the environmental impact of our products. MATERIALS We are working with monitoring programs to guarantee compliance with the social, environmental, and health and safety standards of our garments. To evaluate their compliance, we have developed an auditing program and plans for continual improvement. OUTER SHELL 99% cotton · 1% elastane Recycled cotton Recycled cotton is obtained from cotton textile remnants that are first sorted by type and color and then put through a stripping machine and transformed into a new cotton fiber. The use of recycled cotton reduces the consumption of virgin raw material. By transforming cotton waste into a new recycled fiber, we avoid the growth of new cotton crops. Additionally, this way we transform a waste into a resource. CERTIFICATIONS We only use recycled cotton certified by organizations that perform monitoring from origin through the final product. We are currently working with: Global Recycled Standard (GRS) Recycled Content Standard (RCS) Care for water These garments were produced using technologies that reduce water consumption in their production processes. The garment dyeing or washing processes require a higher consumption of water. The use of closed cycles that allow reuse of water or of technologies like machines of low bath ratio or bulk dyeing that reduce water consumption in these processes helps us preserve fresh water resources. CERTIFICATIONS This product was manufactured using the Join Life Standard from Grupo Inditex. Created in 2015 as a tool to consolidate criteria, its definition is based on the Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) methodology, initiatives that promote practices with less impact or materials certified by specialized external businesses. We have continuously been working to improve it since its creation. CARE Caring for your clothes is caring for the environment. To lengthen the life of your denim garments, always wash them inside out in low temperatures. This way we help preserve the colors and structure of the fabric and reduce energy consumption. Machine wash max. 40ºC/104ºF delicate cycle Do not use bleach / whitener Iron maximum 150ºC/302ºF Tetrachloroethylene Dry Clean Low temperature dryer may be used