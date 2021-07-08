Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
I.Am.Gia.
Kaia Top
$50.00
Buy Now
Review It
At I.Am.Gia.
Kaia Top
Need a few alternatives?
Paris Georgia
Sateen Shirt
BUY
C$574.66
Revolve
Princess Polly
Rhys Top
BUY
C$45.00
Princess Polly
I.Am.Gia.
Kaia Top
BUY
C$62.00
I.Am.Gia.
Uniqlo x Mame Kurogouchi
Airism Cotton Oversized Half-sleeve T-shirt
BUY
£19.90
Uniqlo
More from I.Am.Gia.
I.Am.Gia.
Kaia Top
BUY
C$62.00
I.Am.Gia.
I.Am.Gia.
Natali Top
BUY
$60.00
I.Am.Gia.
I.Am.Gia.
Pixie Coat
BUY
$46.75
$55.00
Amazon
I.Am.Gia.
Pixie Coat
BUY
$58.80
$120.00
Shopbop
More from Tops
Paris Georgia
Sateen Shirt
BUY
C$574.66
Revolve
Princess Polly
Rhys Top
BUY
C$45.00
Princess Polly
I.Am.Gia.
Kaia Top
BUY
C$62.00
I.Am.Gia.
Uniqlo x Mame Kurogouchi
Airism Cotton Oversized Half-sleeve T-shirt
BUY
£19.90
Uniqlo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted