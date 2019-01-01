Additional Documents
Installation & Assembly (.pdf)
Features
Frame Material
Solid + Manufactured Wood
Frame Material Details
Fir wood, engineered wood
Frame Wood Construction Details
Fir wood, engineered wood
Frame Wood Species
Fir
Top Material
Metal
Top Material Details
Fir wood, engineered wood and iron
Frame Color
Brown
Top Color
Brown
Shape
Rectangular
Removable Serving Tray
Yes
Handles Included
Yes
Wine Bottle Storage Included
Yes
Bottle Capacity
10
Stemware Storage Included
Yes
Stemware Glass Capacity
3
Wheels Included
Yes
Number of Wheels
4
Locking Wheels
Yes
Shelves Included
Yes
Shelf Material
Wood
Total Weight Capacity
50 Pounds
Open Storage
Yes
Product Care
Wipe clean with a dry cloth
Country of Origin
China
Assembly
Assembly Required
Yes
About Trent Austin Design
Trent Austin Design fuses rustic detailing and industrial inspiration with modern silhouettes. They find beauty in the juxtaposition between warmly finished wood and well-worn metals—bringing home a look that’s urban, inviting, and on-trend.
More About This Product
When you buy a Trent Austin Design Kahnah Bar Cart online from Wayfair, we make it as easy as possible for you to find out when your product will be delivered. Read customer reviews and common Questions and Answers for Trent Austin Design Part #: ATGR3824 on this page. If you have any questions about your purchase or any other product for sale, our customer service representatives are available to help. Whether you just want to buy a Trent Austin Design Kahnah Bar Cart or shop for your entire home, Wayfair has a zillion things home.