Pippa Holt has collaborated with artisans to create handmade kaftans, using traditional methods. Each piece takes one month to make. No.3 is a limited edition whereby only a small number are made each year. The green, naturally dyed cotton thread is very rare and difficult to make. Mexican tarragon (collected in springtime) is used for the dye but its color can range from a brilliant yellow to a light butter-cream depending on how long the yarn is left to soak. The results depend a lot on the temperature and no two batches are the same. An extremely limited and cherished style in the collection.