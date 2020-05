Essie

Kaf-tan

$9.00

Buy Now Review It

At Essie

rating snapshot Select a row below to filter reviews. 5☆ stars 1 1 review with 5 stars. 4☆ stars 0 0 reviews with 4 stars. 3☆ stars 0 0 reviews with 3 stars. 2☆ stars 0 0 reviews with 2 stars. 1☆ stars 0 0 reviews with 1 star. average customer ratings overall ☆☆☆☆☆ ☆☆☆☆☆ 5.0 overall, average rating value is 5 of 5.