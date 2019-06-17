RealRooms
Kady Futon Couch
$224.39$149.59
At Walmart
Neat and subtle design. The DHP Lodge Futon is perfectly sized for small spaces, the simple yet unique modern with a splash of contemporary design lends a relaxed and sophisticated look. The lush, microfiber upholstery, extra-padded seats, and tufting, make it ideal for any room deacute,cor. The multi-position back makes it easy to convert this futon to a sleeper. Maximize your space with functionality, style, and comfort with the DHP Lodge Futon.