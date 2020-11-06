Diane von Furstenberg

Kadina Short Sleeve Shirt Dress

$348.00 $84.35

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

About This Item Details A lightweight shirt dress in a vibrant hue features a tie waist accent for flattering, feminine style. Fit: this style fits true to size. - Spread collar - Short sleeves - Front button closures - Removable waist tie sash - Solid color - Woven construction - Lined - Approx. 36" length (size 2) - Imported This item cannot be shipped to Canada. Fiber Content 100% polyester Care Dry clean