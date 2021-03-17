Intimately | Free People

Kadence Robe

$148.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 60230885; Color Code: 015 Whether as a finishing touch or worn over nothing at all, this boudoir-inspired duster features a smocked bodice with beaded embellishments and wide, open v-neckline in a gorgeous floral print. Button-up closure on open skirt Maxi length Balloon sleeves Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Length: 54.25 in Bust: 26 in Sleeve Length: 15.5 in