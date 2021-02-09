Kachel x Anthropologie

Washed Hoodie

$65.00 $52.00

Style No. 4149206000010 ; Color Code: 040 A label known for swishy silhouettes set for sun-drenched locales, Kachel is kitting you out for days spent closer to home with its new line of activewear. Spun from pure cotton, this slouchy hoody can be donned for workouts and morning runs, or paired with high-top trainers and jeans for weekend errands. About Kachel A bona-fide fan of classic silhouettes? Spend your weekends trawling vintage markets? Then Kachel is the brand for you; the label is renow... Read More By Kachel Cotton Pullover styling Hooded Hand wash Imported Dimensions 61cm L Model Notes Model height 5'10 Model wears Small