MINKPINK

Kacey Ruched Long Sleeve Mini Dress

$119.00 $59.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 60876240; Color Code: 015 Floral print mini dress from MINKPINK fitted through the ruched skirt with ruffle trim at the hem. Pairs a deep v-neckline with long blouson sleeves for a billowy top. Zipper at the back. Content + Care - 100% Viscose - Dry clean - Imported Size + Fit - Model is 5’7” and wearing size Small - Measurements taken from size Medium - Length: 33.5”