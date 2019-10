Kendra Scott

Kacey Rose Gold Long Pendant Necklace In Teal Quartzite

$75.00 $46.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kendra Scott

The Kacey Rose Gold Long Pendant Necklace in Teal Quartzite adds a feminine touch to every look. With a delicate sloping silhouette and long chain, this pendant necklace makes a statement whether on its own or layered up. The Kacey Rose Gold Long Pendant Necklace is guaranteed to be a wardrobe staple.