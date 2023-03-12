Benefit Cosmetics

Ka-brow!

Sculpt and define your eyebrows with benefit's Ka-Brow!, a waterproof, cream-gel brow colour with built-in, hard angled brush for precise application. Transforming bare brows, the rich and buildable brow colour expertly fills and defines with 24 hour wear*; use sparingly to create a natural finish, or layer for a more dramatic look. For enhanced control and precision, flip the built-in brush around and secure into the base; it transforms the mini applicator into a full length brush for perfect handling. *Instrumental test on 23 panelists.