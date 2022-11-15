KitchenAid

K400 Variable Speed Blender

$499.00

Buy Now Review It

At Myer

KitchenAid K400 Blender for Smooth Texture and Perfect Taste, 1.7L with Variable Speed and 3 Preset Recipes. Features: Designed to deliver the perfect taste by transforming even the toughest ingredients into smooth textures and delicious flavors Easily blend tough ingredients with a powerful blending vortex created by KitchenAid Brands Expertly Crafted 3-Part Blending System: Unique Asymmetric Blade that blends at four angles, Ribbed Jar Design that folds contents into the blade and the Adaptive Motor that senses contents and maintains optimal speed on all ingredients Blend your best-tasting creations with 3 Preset Recipe Programs: Ice Crush, Icy Drinks, and Smoothie. Or, control the taste and texture to fit your personal preference with the 5-speed variable speed dial Carefully crafted with a sturdy, die cast metal base, die cast metal knob and sleek design, the K400 blender is a great addition to your kitchen 5-Year Limited Warranty Includes: 1.7L graded, ribbed BPA-free plastic jar Vented solid-seal lid with removable ingredient measuring cap Asymmetric stainless steel blade BPA-free tamper Product code 849079900