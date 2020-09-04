United States
K-Y
K – Y Yours & Mine Couples Lube
$14.95
At K-Y
His excites. Hers delights. Together feel them ignite with ease and comfort. It takes two personal lubricants to make chemistry, to make magic, to make love. K-Y Yours+Mine Couples Lubricants provide an invigorating warming sensation for him and a thrilling tingling sensation for her. Put the two together for a totally new, unexpected experience. It's more exciting. More satisfying. More everything. Intended to supplement the body's natural lubrication.