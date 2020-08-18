K-Y

K-y Natural Feeling With Aloe Vera Lubricant

$15.95

Buy Now Review It

At Adam and Eve

Lubricate & Protect Sensitive Areas With Gentle Aloe Vera! PS: You'll Love What's Not In It! Everyone knows aloe vera feels wonderful –– anywhere & everywhere you use it! This longer lasting formula is perfect as a gentle massage gel & personal lubricant for your body's most intimate areas. There is so much to love about this sensual, slippery lube: Water-based, longer lasting formula Made with natural ingredients such as aloe vera to enhance pleasure Contains NO parabens, glycerin, hormones, alcohol or fragrances Safe with silicone toys and natural rubber latex condoms Non-staining Easy to use 1.69 fluid oz. (50ml) flip-cap bottle K-Y is the #1 doctor recommended personal lubricant brand in the USA Make sex and toy play even more enjoyable with K-Y Natural Feeling, made with aloe vera. Ingredients: Water, Propylene Glycol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Benzoic Acid, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Hydroxide.