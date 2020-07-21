K-Y

K-y Intense Natural Rubber Latex Condom With Silicone-based Lube

NATURAL RUBBER LATEX CONDOM WITH SILICONE-BASED LUBRICANT: K-Y Intense latex condoms are ribbed, dotted and extra lubricated. The lubrication is specially formulated to help intensify her pleasure by providing a tingling sensation. They are incredibly elastic and provide a durable and reliable construction that gives you the feeling of skin on skin contact. CONVENIENT AND DISCREET PACKAGING: Easy to store pods and condom foils, with subtle design. EMPOWER WOMEN TO HAVE BETTER SEX. ALWAYS! Finally a condom that considers women's needs! K-Y Intense condoms help provide increased stimulation for her and can help close the pleasure gap between you and your partner. Nothing should stand in the way of women having a better sex life. Because in the end, better sex for women means better sex for everyone. FROM #1 DR RECOMMENDED LUBE BRAND: From K-Y, the #1 Doctor Recommended Personal Lubricant Brand in the U.S. 100% Electronically tested for strength to help ensure reliability. New K-Y Intense condoms are specifically and expertly designed with female (and male) needs in mind to help heighten sensation and increase pleasure for both of you. Condoms are a highly effective way of preventing Sexually Transmitted Infections and pregnancy when used as directed. For correct use, see package instructions. Even if you're using other methods of birth control to prevent pregnancy, using a condom every time you have sex helps to prevent against STIs. Use as directed. Condom Width: 56mm