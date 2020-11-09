Keurig

K-mini Single-serve K-cup Pod Coffee Maker

$89.99 $49.99

At Target

The Keurig K-Mini single serve coffee maker features a sleek design with matte finish, and at less than 5” wide is the perfect size for any space or occasion. The K-Mini brewer is effortlessly simple to use - just add fresh water to the reservoir, pop in your favorite K-Cup pod, press the brew button and enjoy fresh brewed, delicious coffee in minutes. Choose from hundreds of delicious K-Cup pod varieties to enjoy 6-12oz of your favorite coffee, tea, cocoa, and iced beverages. With a single cup reservoir and cord storage, the K-Mini coffee maker is the portable brewer that makes anywhere perfect for great coffee. The K-Mini coffee maker is available in a variety of matte-finish colors.