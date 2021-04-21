iRobot

Roomba® I7 (7150) Wi-fi® Connected Robot Vacuum

$599.00 $399.00

The Roomba® i7 robot vacuum unleashes powerful cleaning when, where, and how you want with a single command to your Google Assistant or Alexa voice assistant. When messes happen, just say, “Tell Roomba to clean under the kitchen table.” Smart navigation maps specific objects in your home, guiding it to the mess, right when the mess happens. With 10x the suction* and automatic, personalized schedules—even recommendations during pollen and pet-shedding seasons— its vacuuming that fits seamlessly into your life. *(compared to the Roomba® 600 series cleaning system) *(Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com or its affiliates. Google is a trademark of Google LLC)